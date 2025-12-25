IndiGo, Air India Express kick off operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport

MUMBAI: IndiGo and Air India Express commenced operations at the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday. Promoted by Adani Airport Holdings, NMIA commenced airside operation from December 25, 2025 with the arrival of its first commercial flight.

The inaugural arrival, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, touched down at 08:00 hrs and was welcomed with the traditional water salute. This was followed by the airport’s first departure, an IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad, which took off at 08:40 hrs, completing NMIA’s inaugural arrival and departure cycle.

The airport, second in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), is a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO). With a planned capacity of 90 million passengers and 3.2 million tonnes of cargo per annum, NMIA will commence Phase 1 operations with a capacity of 20 million passengers and 0.8 million tonnes of cargo per annum.

IndiGo’s initial services from NMIA connect to the following 13 destinations: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Nagpur, Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore and Vadodara.