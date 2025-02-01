Bihar: '15 new manufacturing units to start operation in next 50 days'

PATNA: Bihar government has devised a plan for quick disposal of investment proposals that were signed during Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit held in the state capital in December last year.

Under the plan, the industries department has set the target of facilitating 15 new manufacturing units to start their operation in the next 51 days. The department has already initiated the process and is providing seamless support to the investors.

Industries department minister Nitish Mishra said that the state is about to enter a new industrial era with investors showing their interest for huge investments in different sectors. "Our focus is to quickly implement these proposals," he said.

The minister pointed out that the state secured investment proposals worth Rs.1.81 lakh crore at the Bihar Business Connect 2024.

"We have resolved to quickly implement these investment commitments, setting up 15 units in 51 days," he told the media.

The department officials have been asked to expedite the process of providing land and procuring no objection certificate from the concerned department.

"Whatever is required for them, we will ensure that they are provided at the earliest," he added.

On Wednesday, investment proposals of 41 units were approved in the SIPB`s 59th meeting held under the chairmanship of the state development commissioner Pratyay Amrit. Secretary of the state industries department Bandana Preyashi was also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, financial approval was also given to 29 units totalling Rs 368.99 crore.

In the stage-1 clearance to 41 industrial units, the investment proposals of Supreme Industries Limited, Go Green April Limited, Regal Resources, India Agro Foods, Shalimar Pellet Feeds Limited and others were given nod.

During 2024-25, the stage-1 clearance was given to 312 industrial units totalling Rs 33,551.69 crore. Out of which financial approval has been given to 196 units totalling Rs 2348.85 crore.