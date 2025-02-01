Bihar: '15 new manufacturing units to start operation in next 50 days'

PATNA: Bihar government has devised a plan for quick disposal of investment proposals that were signed during Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit held in the state capital in December last year.
Under the plan, the industries department has set the target of facilitating 15 new manufacturing units to start their operation in the next 51 days. The department has already initiated the process and is providing seamless support to the investors.
Industries department minister Nitish Mishra said that the state is about to enter a new industrial era with investors showing their interest for huge investments in different sectors. "Our focus is to quickly implement these proposals," he said.
The minister pointed out that the state secured investment proposals worth Rs.1.81 lakh crore at the Bihar Business Connect 2024.
"We have resolved to quickly implement these investment commitments, setting up 15 units in 51 days," he told the media.
The department officials have been asked to expedite the process of providing land and procuring no objection certificate from the concerned department.
"Whatever is required for them, we will ensure that they are provided at the earliest," he added.
On Wednesday, investment proposals of 41 units were approved in the SIPB`s 59th meeting held under the chairmanship of the state development commissioner Pratyay Amrit. Secretary of the state industries department Bandana Preyashi was also present at the meeting.
In the meeting, financial approval was also given to 29 units totalling Rs 368.99 crore.
In the stage-1 clearance to 41 industrial units, the investment proposals of Supreme Industries Limited, Go Green April Limited, Regal Resources, India Agro Foods, Shalimar Pellet Feeds Limited and others were given nod.
During 2024-25, the stage-1 clearance was given to 312 industrial units totalling Rs 33,551.69 crore. Out of which financial approval has been given to 196 units totalling Rs 2348.85 crore.
Meanwhile, a number of companies have also expressed their interest in investing in Bihar. Allana Consumer Products Pvt Limited whose extensive portfolio includes brands like London Dairy, Anand Dairy and other companies engaged in the food processing industry had also contacted the state government for making investments.
Another food processing company, Grus and Grade Private Limited has also planned to invest Rs 905 crore in the state for setting up an automatic Poha making plant and biofuel. Similarly, Madhubani Makhana Pvt Limited will invest Rs 25 crore for starting a Makhana processing unit.
In the last investors summit held in December last year, Adani Group has expressed its interest to invest Rs 20,000 crore to establish an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant and expand its footprint in cement production, warehouses and logistics. Similarly, NHPC has planned to invest Rs 5,500 crore in renewable energy projects in the state.
Likewise SLMG Beverages has signed MoU to invest Rs 3,000 crore for food processing, Shree Cement will invest Rs 800 crore for general manufacturing and Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd has plans to invest Rs 300 crore for the food processing sector.