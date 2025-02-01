External factors responsible for slowdown in growth: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

NEW DELHI: The golden era of globalisation probably disappearing amid geopolitical and policy uncertainties, resulting in the economic growth slowdown, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday.

India's economy is likely to expand by 6.3 to 6.8 per cent in the coming fiscal, much lower than what is needed to become a developed country, and requires deregulation and reforms in areas like land and labour to stimulate growth, according to the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey.

"The era of globalisation is over tailwind of globalisation is becoming more of a headwind there is geopolitical and policy uncertainty both on the investment front and on the trade side, and the growth projections also reflect that," he told PTI in an interview.

The state of the economy document, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, indicated that India's world-beating growth is moderating and more needs to be done to achieve the near 8 per cent annual rate needed to achieve the Viksit Bharat target by 2047.

The 6.3 per cent to 6.8 per cent growth rate in 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026 fiscal year) compares to an estimated 6.4 per cent growth in the current year ending March 31 - the weakest since the pandemic - and 8.2 per cent in the past 2023-24 financial year.