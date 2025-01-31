Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25; FY26 growth pegged at 6.3-6.8%

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in both Houses of the Parliament on Friday, with the survey projecting the GDP growth for FY 2025-26 between 6.3% and 6.8%.

The Survey said navigating global headwinds will require strategic and prudent policy management and reinforcing the domestic fundamentals.

The economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4% in the current financial year.

The Budget 2024-25 laid out a multi-sectoral policy agenda for sustained growth push. It further said that investment activity expected to pick up, supported by higher public capex and improving business expectations.

In regard to inflation, it said risk from higher commodity prices seems limited in FY26. However, geopolitical tensions still an issue, it added.

Food inflation is likely to soften in Q4 FY25 with seasonal easing of vegetable prices and kharif harvest arrivals.

The survey, an annual report prepared by the Ministry of Finance under the Chief Economic Advisor's guidance, offers a report card of India's economy for the current year.

While the finance ministry and its officials maintain that the Economic Survey is prepared independently and does not influence the Budget, it offers insights into potential developments to come ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26 which will be presented on Saturday.