India’s electronics sector largely focused on assembly; slump in design, component manufacturing: Economic Survey

NEW DELHI: India's electronics sector has largely focused on assembly, with limited progress in design and component manufacturing, according to the Economic Survey for 2024-25.

The survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Friday, also noted that India holds 4 per cent of the global electronics market share.

“The industry has largely focused on assembly, with limited progress in design and component manufacturing,” reads the survey.

The report highlights that India’s electronics sector has seen significant growth in domestic production, exports, and imports over the past decade. Domestic production of electronic goods has surged from Rs 1.90 lakh crore in FY15 to Rs 9.52 lakh crore in FY24, growing at an impressive annual rate of 17.5 per cent.

India has also greatly reduced its dependence on smartphone imports, with 99 per cent of smartphones now being produced locally.

In FY24, India produced around 33 crore mobile phone units, with more than 75 per cent of those being 5G-enabled. This growth in production is largely driven by initiatives like Make in India and Digital India, alongside improved infrastructure, a more business-friendly environment, and various government incentives. These factors have boosted domestic manufacturing and attracted foreign investments.