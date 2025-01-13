TNIE Shadow Budget: Time to focus on roti, kapda aur makaan, Nirmala ji

Sood expects the government to underspend during the current year, given that budget had parked nearly 1.5 lakh croes under the department of economic affairs and telecommunication for a new scheme and equity for BSNL. HIs assessment is that BSNL may not get anything more than the money required for the recently announced VRS and there is very little possibility of a new scheme being launched during the next two months. He, therefore, argues that there is no point in budgeting sums that are unlikely to be spent, given the government policy.



As for department-wise allocations, Sood's sums vary from that of the government.



While he did cut the biggest cheque for the Ministry of Roads and Highways earlier, he, however, lowered the sum and redirected the savings to other needy segments. For FY26, the capex is pegged at Rs 2.67 lakh crore, lower than Rs 2.72 lakh crore allocated during the July budget for FY25. On the other hand, Sitharaman is likely to continue the capex binge allocating a tidy Rs 2.85 lakh crore for roads and highways. Sood argues that NHAI should review its strategy and slow down investment in expansion projects and repay some of its debt that it can reduce the toll burden which is already at 0.24% of GDP.



Likewise, defence capex too was trimmed in Shadow Budget to Rs 1.6 lakh crore for FY26, from Rs 1.72 lakh crore earmarked in FY25. The savings are redirected to railways, whose capex is pegged at Rs 2.67 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.52 lakh crore in FY25.



The biggest percentage-wise increase goes to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Rs 1,850 crore, up from barely Rs 110 crore in FY25. The proposed sums should help build warehousing facilities besides others. While the absolute amount is still less than what is required, it is necessary to start building agri-infrastructure in the public sector so that the farmers don't have to be at the mercy of private sector investment decisions, Sood argues.



The revised budget estimates draw heavily on government spending between April and November, FY25, and it appears certain that several departments may under spend this fiscal.



Sood proposes a significant allocation for the Housing and Urban Affairs minsitry, with budget allocations rising to Rs 44,566 crore, up from Rs 28,628 crore in FY25. The increased allocation is meant for public housing – an investment that will help reduce the cost of living for urban low-income families.

Though Sood favours focus on healthcare, the Shadow Budget sees a lower capex spending at Rs 3,565 crore as against Rs 3,613 crore allocated in FY25, as the actual spend till November 2024 was just 2,062 crore.

Coming to revenue expenditure, Sood’s estimates are based on the premise that the government will not work on getting a fair price for farm produce and, therefore, the consumption and production subsidies will have to continue. He brings our attention to his earlier paper in this context: How real is our farmers' angst?

Table 4 below provides the details of revenue expenditure by the ministry.