FM Nirmala Sitharaman touts India's fiscal consolidation to Moody's not changing ratings post-Budget

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday flaunted India's unblemished track record of not faltering on any of its fiscal consolidation or debt reduction targets as she seemed to shrug off the passiveness of agencies like Moody's which have not upgraded India's ratings following the 2025-26 Union Budget.

The finance minister in her budget for fiscal year beginning April treaded a fine line between fiscal prudence and providing a thrust to growth as she not only gave the middle class the biggest-ever tax relief but also unveiled a glide path for reducing fiscal deficit next year and debt as percentage of GDP by 2031.

India, she said, had to borrow more during the pandemic to meet the fiscal needs of the economy amid global challenges, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical conflicts in two theatres.

"Despite all these we have shown a commitment and following the commitment to the last word as regards fiscal deficit and the glide path that we should follow," she told PTI in an interview.

"We have, not one year have we failed (to meet our commitment)."

Moody's Ratings on Saturday ruled out an immediate upgrade of India's sovereign rating despite the government's efforts to manage its finances prudently.

"While we view the government's sustained fiscal discipline and narrower fiscal deficits as credit positive, we don't expect these improvements in the debt burden or 'debt affordability' to be enough to trigger a sovereign rating upgrade at this time," Christian de Guzman, Senior Vice President, Moody's Ratings, had told PTI in an interview on Saturday.

Moody's currently maintains India's sovereign rating at "Baa3" with a stable outlook, which is the lowest investment-grade rating.