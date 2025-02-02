Heard voice of middle class, tax reform to drive consumption and savings: Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget

"I wouldn't want to predict something, but certainly this tax proposal will make people have more money in their hands...So, I expect this would show both in terms of consumption spending and also in terms of savings, which can be through many different instruments," she said.

"But, I would not want to directly say this is the only way we are looking at growing up to 8%. These are steps which will have implications for the near-term and medium-term future," she added.

Opining that reducing taxes is the first step towards the new tax bill, the finance minister said, "the new regime has certainly always shown that rates will have to be brought down steadily, and this time we have made it smoother; the tax slabs are also flowing smoothly from one to another, and the rates are also very predictably in multiples of five."

On the narrow base of taxpayers in India, the finance minister said: "Those who have never been taxpayers or who have now reached that level of income, or even those who have avoided tax, will all have to be brought on. So, that is certainly a task before us. We will have to make sure that people are understanding the role of paying tax and bring them onboard."