Can India make its mark on the global AI map?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s recent visit to India marks a significant shift in his perspective on the country’s potential in artificial intelligence. Just a year ago, Altman made headlines by calling India’s chances of building competitive AI models “totally hopeless.” However, his views have notably evolved. Speaking at a high-profile event alongside Union Minister for Railways and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Altman acknowledged India’s growing importance in the AI sector and asserted that the country should play a leading role in the global AI revolution.

Altman, who also held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted that India is now OpenAI’s second-largest market, a testament to the country’s rapidly expanding AI landscape. His shift in stance aligns with India’s ambitious plans to develop its own indigenous AI model, which is expected to be launched soon. This project is a part of the IndiaAI mission, aimed at creating AI solutions tailored to India’s unique challenges, including support for multiple languages and a focus on safety and security.