Can India make its mark on the global AI map?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s recent visit to India marks a significant shift in his perspective on the country’s potential in artificial intelligence. Just a year ago, Altman made headlines by calling India’s chances of building competitive AI models “totally hopeless.” However, his views have notably evolved. Speaking at a high-profile event alongside Union Minister for Railways and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Altman acknowledged India’s growing importance in the AI sector and asserted that the country should play a leading role in the global AI revolution.
Altman, who also held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted that India is now OpenAI’s second-largest market, a testament to the country’s rapidly expanding AI landscape. His shift in stance aligns with India’s ambitious plans to develop its own indigenous AI model, which is expected to be launched soon. This project is a part of the IndiaAI mission, aimed at creating AI solutions tailored to India’s unique challenges, including support for multiple languages and a focus on safety and security.
While AI development remains expensive, Altman acknowledged that advancements in infrastructure, such as India’s high-end computing setup, are making AI more accessible. The Indian government has already committed to providing affordable AI computing resources, with plans to add thousands of GPUs to support researchers, developers, and students. This initiative, along with a government subsidy, ensures that AI model training costs in India will be far lower than global averages, making the country a key player in the field.
According to Times Now, Altman’s comments signal a broader global shift in perceptions about India’s AI capabilities. Where he once dismissed the possibility of India becoming a major AI player, he now sees a path forward for the country to contribute significantly to the global AI ecosystem. His recognition of India’s AI ambitions reflects the country’s fast-developing capabilities and its growing role in the technological sphere.
Altman also addressed the issue of AI costs, admitting that while they will continue to rise, the long-term economic and scientific value of AI will make it a worthwhile investment. The potential for India to capitalise on this value has never been clearer, especially with its commitment to developing its own cutting-edge AI models.
Moreover, the AI sector’s impact on cybersecurity was another point Altman touched on during his visit. He discussed AI’s dual role in both enhancing and challenging cybersecurity frameworks, underlining the importance of responsible development in the face of rapid technological advancements.
In many ways, India’s ambitions in AI mirror its achievements in other fields, such as space technology. Just as India stunned the world with its successful Chandrayaan missions, the country’s foray into artificial intelligence could see it emerge as a global leader in the years to come. Altman’s comments suggest that India’s AI aspirations are no longer seen as “hopeless” but as a promising avenue for innovation, economic growth, and international collaboration.
As the world watches, India’s efforts to build a competitive AI infrastructure and develop tailored solutions for its needs could position the country firmly on the global AI map. The coming years will be crucial in determining whether India can translate its growing capabilities into global leadership in the field of artificial intelligence.