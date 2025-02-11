Trump signs orders for steel, aluminium tariffs to start March 12; Canada, EU vow firm response

He issued a separate order for steel, which said it would apply to all imports from the same countries the aluminum tariffs hit, as well as to Brazil, Japan and South Korea.

"I'm simplifying our tariffs on steel and aluminum," Trump said earlier in the Oval Office. "It's 25 percent without exceptions or exemptions."

The tariffs also appear to indirectly target China, with the executive orders detailing how certain countries -- particularly Mexico -- were "using" their exemptions to get Chinese imports into the United States.

"Chinese producers are using Mexico's general exclusion from the tariff to funnel Chinese aluminum to the United States through Mexico," it said.

Mexico's increased volume of steel imports from China also "support a conclusion that there is transshipment or further processing of steel mill articles... from countries seeking to evade quantitative restrictions."

Canada, Mexico and Brazil are among the biggest steel importers to the United States, followed by South Korea.