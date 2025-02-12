New generation is reluctant to relocate or work from office: L&T chairman

The country cannot move forward without adressing labour mobilisation, said SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of Larsen and Toubro.

Speaking at an event organised by the CII at Chennai on Tuesday, Subrahmanyan noted that younger employees are reluctant to relocate to different cities or work from office.

"When I joined L&T in 1983, my boss said if you are from Chennai you go to Delhi and work. Today if I take a guy from Chennai and ask him to go to Delhi and work, he says 'bye'. I couldn't do that. It's a different world today. The situation is worse in the IT sector...If you tell him to come to office and work, he says bye.

Subrahmanyan said the older generation is trying to understand it and bring flexible policies, but the country cannot move forward without addressing labour mobilisation.