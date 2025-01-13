Work-wife balance: Bengalureans react to SN Subrahmanyan

BENGALURU: A storm of reactions erupted as Larsen & Toubro’s chairman SN Subrahmanyan raved about his idea of an ideal work culture. Remarks like ‘If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy’ and ‘How long can you stare at your wife’ are stirring up the internet.
These remarks have sparked a burst of discussions and dissections, leading to countless comments, shares, reaction videos, and reposts. Celebrities, including Bengaluru girl Deepika Padukone, have also weighed in on the conversation; but what do the people of Bengaluru have to say about it?
Sreya Suresh,
Corporate Employee
The comment by the L&T chairman about working on Sundays highlights a strong commitment to organisational goals, but in turn it also highlights the unimportance of mental wellbeing in a corporate setting. In highly competitive industries, such dedication can drive success and timely project delivery. However, it’s essential to balance this drive with employee well-being to prevent burnout.
As a corporate employee, I do my share of overtime but I think it is essential to balance the work life with our passion and interests. It is important for an individual to be able to prioritise the more valued aspects in their life.
Roshan Kumar, Student
If you paid me Rs 500 crore a year, I’d work on Sundays too. I think it’s inconsiderate to expect people to sacrifice their lives to make rich shareholders richer while undermining that they’re not compensated enough for it. I would want my work to enhance my life and give me a sense of meaning; if it stops me from spending time with my spouse and kids, and doesn’t allow me to take care of my health I wouldn’t want to be a part of that organisation.
But, on a real level, why do some CEOs/organisations assume that employees can perform on a high level when they are chronically burnt out and neglecting all other aspects of their life? It’s an extremely unhealthy and unrealistic expectation that only breeds a toxic work culture.
Divya Jain, Psychologist
In my opinion, working 90 hours weekly, including Sundays, can have a high impact on your physical and mental health. However, being in this field for almost a decade and a half, my understanding of the human mind and body connection, I gather that what you feed your mind is what you get as a result.
Meaning, the number of hours you are working would make less difference comparatively, if you are extremely passionate about what you are doing, and it doesn’t feel like a job for you.
On the other hand, if there is no work-life balance for individuals who are here to fulfil their responsibilities and have no other source of survival but to do a job, it’s highly likely to impact their mental health. Which could include individuals experiencing burnouts, extreme levels of stress which could further trigger one’s confidence level, decline in productivity, focus and concentration, increased irritability and frustration, and eventually disconnect with self, others and work.
Prathapachandran Pillai, Retired Government Official
I am totally against the comment because it leads employees to depression, distraction, and burnout, and becoming unproductive. I don’t know whether the comment was made based on any proven experiment. This is an idea for fostering slavery and an act of self-centred happiness. Whether it is for profit or happiness, 90-hour work is practical but not ethical. This is because of the excess availability of well-educated and competent professionals.
We can’t retain deserving professionals with the organisation, which will adversely affect future growth.
Rajesh Ambooken, Entrepreneur
It’s so unfortunate that people who are in responsible positions make such ridiculous and insensitive comments. The only thing it proves is that they do not have any understanding of the purpose of human lives and zero respect for human rights.
They make statements such as their personal success is going to their head[s] and think they have the right to teach people what to do. I believe the majority of ‘normal’ human beings would agree that people work primarily to make a living, some to make a little more to leave for their families.
Some happen to achieve a lot more probably because of their smartness, hardwork etc. But such people should not expect others to work for 18 hours for 5 days a week or close to 13 hours, 7 days a week to make their bosses richer. How foolish of a statement. I guess such brats think they look more professional and smart with their inhuman statements.