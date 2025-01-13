Work-wife balance: Bengalureans react to SN Subrahmanyan

BENGALURU: A storm of reactions erupted as Larsen & Toubro’s chairman SN Subrahmanyan raved about his idea of an ideal work culture. Remarks like ‘If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy’ and ‘How long can you stare at your wife’ are stirring up the internet.

These remarks have sparked a burst of discussions and dissections, leading to countless comments, shares, reaction videos, and reposts. Celebrities, including Bengaluru girl Deepika Padukone, have also weighed in on the conversation; but what do the people of Bengaluru have to say about it?

Sreya Suresh,

Corporate Employee

The comment by the L&T chairman about working on Sundays highlights a strong commitment to organisational goals, but in turn it also highlights the unimportance of mental wellbeing in a corporate setting. In highly competitive industries, such dedication can drive success and timely project delivery. However, it’s essential to balance this drive with employee well-being to prevent burnout.

As a corporate employee, I do my share of overtime but I think it is essential to balance the work life with our passion and interests. It is important for an individual to be able to prioritise the more valued aspects in their life.

Roshan Kumar, Student

If you paid me Rs 500 crore a year, I’d work on Sundays too. I think it’s inconsiderate to expect people to sacrifice their lives to make rich shareholders richer while undermining that they’re not compensated enough for it. I would want my work to enhance my life and give me a sense of meaning; if it stops me from spending time with my spouse and kids, and doesn’t allow me to take care of my health I wouldn’t want to be a part of that organisation.

But, on a real level, why do some CEOs/organisations assume that employees can perform on a high level when they are chronically burnt out and neglecting all other aspects of their life? It’s an extremely unhealthy and unrealistic expectation that only breeds a toxic work culture.