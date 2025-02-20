Government extends tenure of CEA V Anantha Nageswaran till March 2027

As per the government's advance estimates, the economy is expected to grow at 6. 4 per cent in the current financial year.

Prior to taking over as CEA, Nageswaran worked as an author, teacher and consultant.

He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister from 2019 to 2021.

Besides, he has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and Singapore and has published extensively.

Nageswaran holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (MBA) degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

He obtained a doctoral degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts in 1994 for his work on the empirical behaviour of exchange rates.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

Nageswaran helped co-found the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy and helped launch the first impact investment fund of the Aavishkaar Group in 2001.