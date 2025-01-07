Kalyan Jewellers targets opening 170 new showrooms in FY2026

DELHI: Leading branded jewellery player, Kalyan Jewellers, has set a target to open 170 showrooms in the financial year 2026.

During the recently concluded quarter (Q3FY25), the Kerala-based company added 46 showrooms across its Kalyan and Candere formats, bringing the total showroom count to 349 as of December 31, 2024.

This includes 253 showrooms in India, 36 in the Middle East, one in the USA, and 59 under the Candere brand.

For the January-March quarter of the current fiscal (Q4FY25), the company plans to open 30 new Kalyan showrooms and 15 Candere showrooms.

"For FY 2026, we have drawn up plans to launch 170 showrooms across Kalyan and Candere formats - 75 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) in non-south India, 15 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) across south India and international markets and 80 Candere showrooms in India," said Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday.

The company has already started signing letters of intent (LOIs) for the franchisee-owned company-operated (FOCO) showrooms planned for the next financial year in India and international markets.