Amid backlash, L&T defends its Chairman over his 90-hour-work week stand

L&T has come to the defence of its Chairman SN Subrahmanyan who received heavy backlash on social media for advocating 90-hour work week.

The company said on Friday that the Chairman's remarks reflect the larger ambition of nation-building, "emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort".

"The Chairman's remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Top celebrities including Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group had condemned Subrahmanyan's remarks.

Earlier, Subrahmanyan had said: "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also," he said in an undated video, apparently of an internal meeting, which has gone viral on social media.