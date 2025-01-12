Work-life balance: The debate continues

BENGALURU: Larsen & Toubro chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s 90-hour-week comment has once again brought back the work-life balance debate. In an internal meeting, he told employees, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays.” Infosys founder Narayana Murthy also had pitched for a 70-hour work week that ignited the heated debate. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal too had supported Murthy’s comment saying he is ‘fully in sync’ with his direction to the youth.
The growing debate on the issue necessarily points to widening generational rifts in enterprises, points out human resource experts.
Enterprise leadership today holds a varying mix of baby boomers, generation X-ers and millennials, and it shows when recurring issues like work from home and flexibility re-emerge, says Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm.
“The definitions of effort, intensity, consistency and productivity keep evolving with generations, and the resultant frictions are here to stay. Even if you keep the opinions aside, it seems mandatory for all leaders to know that there’s a thin line between ‘within and without’ of enterprises,” he adds.
The founder of Xpheno points out that it’s safe to assume that what happens in townhalls and reviews can and may find its way out for public consumption in a highly digitally invaded world of work. It would be, hence, prudent to address the internal audience with the same caution and poise as addressing an external audience.
Employees’ wellbeing
In its Talent Trends 2024 report, Michael Page found that for people in all age groups, work-life balance remains top priority. The report said in India 41% of respondents would refuse a promotion to maintain wellbeing.
The death of a young woman at EY and the untimely deaths of several business leaders including Table Space founder Amit Banerji in recent times highlight the importance of health in high-stress professions.
Rishad Premji, executive chairman, Wipro Limited, recently at an event emphasised the importance of work-life balance. He said organisations are never going to work at it for you and that the concept of work-life has also changed.
While some have supported the idea of long hours of work, others such as Rajiv Bajaj and Harsh Goenka went against the L&T chief’s comment. RPG Group chief Harsh Goenka said, “Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential.”
Helios Capital founder Samir Arora said in the beginning one has to work harder than others to learn, get noticed and get ahead.
“It is not right to say that the CEO/promoter is working 70 hrs because he is the owner and gets paid much more etc. You have to ask, why a person was able to become CEO or first generation promoter or whatever in the first place. Your choice,” he posted on X.
Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital, said companies can help by being understanding and flexible when needed, respecting employees’ time, and supporting their overall well-being. This leads to happier and more productive teams.
“Employees also have a part to play. Open communication with managers about work boundaries and time commitments is key. Effective time management and prioritising tasks as per the company’s needs are essential. While maintaining balance, it’s important to be adaptable and willing to go the extra mile occasionally. When both sides work together, it creates a more relaxed and motivated work environment. This balanced approach benefits both employees and the company,” she added.
What does the law say?
Under the Shops and Establishments Act, every state in India defines the maximum number of weekly working hours for employees. In most states, this limit is set at 48 hours per week.“In India, working hours are primarily regulated under the Factories Act, 1948 (for factories) and the state-specific shops and establishments acts for commercial establishments,” Preetha S, Partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors said.
The laws prescribe a nine-hour work-day and 48 hours work-week. It contains provisions with respect to overtime pay for any hours worked beyond the prescribed limit, besides ensuring that they receive adequate rest periods and weekly off days, she added.