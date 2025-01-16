To boost falling rupee, RBI eases Fema norms for cross-border transactions

MUMBAI: With the rupee under intense pressure against the dollar, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has further liberalised the Fema (foreign exchange management) rules to encourage its use to settle cross-border transactions.

The rupee has lost over 3.5% to the greenback this fiscal so far, most of which happened since the new RBI governor took charge last month. It touched an all-time low of 86.70 this Monday and closed 16 paise lower at 86.56 on Thursday.

The revised rules also encourage trade settlement in the respective local currencies as the rupee pain is only against the dollar -- it has been appreciating against all other reserve currencies.

Accordingly, the Reserve Bank has signed memoranda of understanding with the central banks of the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and the Maldives to encourage cross-border transactions in local currencies including the rupee.

To encourage greater use of the rupee for trade transactions, an additional arrangement in the form of special rupee vostro account (SRVA) was introduced in July 2022. Several foreign banks have opened such accounts with domestic banks since then.