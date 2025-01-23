‘Move fast and break things’: Trump’s $500 billion AI project has major risks

In one of his first moves as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump announced a new US$500 billion project called Stargate to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the US.

The project is a partnership between three large tech companies -- OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle.

Trump called it “the largest AI infrastructure project by far in history” and said it would help keep “the future of technology” in the US.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, however, had a different take, claiming without evidence on his platform X that the project’s backers “don’t actually have the money.” X, which is not included in Stargate, is also working on developing AI and Musk is a rival to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Alongside announcing Stargate, Trump also revoked an executive order signed by his predecessor Joe Biden that was aimed at addressing and controlling AI risks. Seen together, these two moves embody a mentality common in tech development that can best be summed up by the phrase: “move fast and break things.”

What is Stargate?

The US is already the world’s frontrunner when it comes to AI development. The Stargate project will significantly extend this lead over other nations. It will see a network of data centres built across the US.

These centres will house enormous computer servers necessary for running AI programs such as ChatGPT. These servers will run 24/7 and will require significant amounts of electricity and water to operate.

According to a statement by OpenAI, construction of new data centres as part of Stargate is already underway in the US state of Texas. "We are evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses as we finalise definitive agreements."