Starlink receives final regulatory nod for commercial launch in India: Sources

NEW DELHI: Starlink has received approval from India's space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), to launch commercial satellite broadband services in India. Elon Musk's company becomes the third such operator in the country after Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications.

The company had already received a license from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and was waiting for approval from India's space department. After the approval, Starlink can apply for a test spectrum for service demonstrations.