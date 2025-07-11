Tesla confirms India entry, to launch first store in Mumbai on July 15

After years of playing hide and seek, American electric carmaker Tesla has finally confirmed India arrival with the launch of its first showroom opening in Mumbai on July 15. The first Tesla Experience Centre will be opening at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, followed by another store launch expected in the National Capital.

As per sources, Tesla will start India operations by importing cars manufactured in its China facility. The company is reported to have imported a few Model Y cars from the Shanghai factory in China.

The particular model carries a price tag of around Rs 28 lakh per and will attract an import duty of more than Rs 21 lakh, given that India attracts a 70% tariff on imported cars priced below USD 40,000. The final ex-showroom price of Model Y is expected to be about Rs 50 lakh.

Last month, Tesla India took on lease 24,565 square feet warehousing space in Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai for a period of five years. In June, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy stated that the Elon Musk-led company is not interested in manufacturing cars in India but keen on establishing showrooms in the country.