Tesla enters Indian market, launches electric car Model Y at Rs 60 lakh

MUMBAI: Tesla officially entered the Indian market on July 15 with the launch of its popular electric car, the Model Y, and the opening of its first retail location in the financial capital, Mumbai. The American electric carmaker has launched the Model Y in India at a starting price of Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car is available only in Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) option. Price for the Model Y Long Range RWD has been kept at Rs 67.89 lakh. The electric car will initially be available in three cities - Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram. Deliveries for the model will commence in the third quarter of the calendar year 2025.

As per sources, Tesla has started India operations by importing cars manufactured in its China facility. India prices are significantly higher than in other markets as prices for Model Y starts at Rs 38.6 lakh ($44,990) in the US, Rs 30.5 lakh in China (263,500 yuan), and Rs 46 lakh in Germany (€45,970). The higher prices in India are attributed to import duties and logistics costs. India imposes a 70% tariff on imported cars priced below $40,000.