Tesla not interested in manufacturing in India; focussing on showrooms for now: HD Kumaraswamy

MUMBAI: Elon Musk’s Tesla is not interested in manufacturing in India, and all they are looking at right now is to showrooms in India, the Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said here on Monday after announcing the guidelines for Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SMEC).

Though he said once the application window for SMEC policy opens, the real intent of the companies will be known.

The SMEC policy which meant for attracting investment from global EV manufacturers will allow those players who apply under the scheme to import completely built units (CBUs) at a 15% import duty against the currently applicable rate of 70%.

The government officials told TNIE that Tesla, which had initially shown interest in setting up manufacturing units in India, attended only the first stakeholders’ consultation meetings to discuss the details of the scheme. After the first meeting, they skipped the subsequent meetings.

It is to be noted that US president Donald Trump has very close links with Tesla promoter Elon Musk and the latter was part of the Trump administration till recently. When asked about Musk’s plans to manufacture in India, Trump had commented it would be very unfair if Musk builds a factory in India.

India and the US are negotiating a trade deal and it is said that India might agree to lower tariffs on imports of cars, which varies from 70-10%. Under the India-UK trade deal, which was concluded recently, India has agreed to reduce the tariff on cars to 10%. However, small EVs have been kept out of the purview of the deal.