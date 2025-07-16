Tesla’s India debut: Weighing the risks and rewards

CHENNAI: Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its Model Y, marking a major milestone after years of anticipation. The company opened its first experience centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday (July 15). The Model Y rear-wheel drive variant is priced at approximately ₹60 lakh, while the Long Range version is around ₹68–70 lakh. Deliveries are expected to begin later in 2025.

India’s electric vehicle (EV) market is still in its early stages, with EVs comprising about 4–5% of total vehicle sales. However, the premium segment is growing steadily, showing signs of maturing demand among affluent urban consumers. Tesla’s entry is expected to benefit from this trend, especially as more Indians seek high-performance, tech-forward EVs.

Import duties in India remain a significant barrier. Fully built EVs attract import taxes ranging from 70% to 110%. However, the government now offers lower import duty (as low as 15%) if the manufacturer commits to investing at least $500 million and sets up local production. Tesla has not yet announced any local manufacturing plans, but entering through the concessional import route suggests it may be evaluating longer-term commitments.

Tesla’s brand value and technology leadership in areas like over-the-air software updates, battery performance, and Autopilot give it a competitive edge in the luxury EV space. The Model Y’s reputation as a reliable, feature-rich SUV works in its favour, particularly for urban Indian buyers who value innovation and sustainability.

Challenges remain. Tesla’s pricing makes the Model Y accessible only to a small, affluent section of Indian buyers. The average price of a car in India is under ₹20 lakh, so Tesla’s offering is firmly in the luxury bracket. Additionally, Tesla will need to address infrastructure gaps, including the lack of a robust public charging network. While the company plans to install Superchargers in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, nationwide coverage will take time.

Tesla also faces stiff competition from established premium carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which have already launched EVs in India. Newer players like BYD and VinFast are entering the space with aggressive pricing and government support. Meanwhile, homegrown automakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra are expanding their EV offerings at lower price points.

Despite these challenges, Tesla’s entry is a positive signal for India’s EV ecosystem. It validates the market’s potential and could push policy and infrastructure developments further. If Tesla commits to local manufacturing in the coming years, it could expand its customer base and improve price competitiveness.

In the short term, Tesla will likely remain a niche player, targeting early adopters and wealthy urban consumers. Long-term success will depend on local production, better infrastructure, and more competitive pricing.

In conclusion, the Indian auto market shows positive signs for the Tesla Model Y, but the path ahead involves navigating price sensitivity, policy hurdles, and strong competition. Tesla’s success will rely on its ability to transition from a prestige brand to a more locally embedded, accessible EV player.