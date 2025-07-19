Lenders, insurers line up to partner with Tesla in India
NEW DELHI: As US electric vehicle giant Tesla officially entered the Indian market this week, it wasn’t just auto enthusiasts who took notice. Leading banks and insurers swiftly moved to align themselves with the EV trailblazer, eager to tap into the growing demand for premium electric mobility.
Kotak Mahindra Prime (KMPL) was announced as Tesla's preferred financier in India. Commenting on the partnership, Shahrukh Todiwala, MD & CEO of KMPL, said, “Tesla has redefined mobility with its cutting-edge technology. Its entry into India marks a pivotal moment for the country's automobile sector as it shifts toward greener alternatives.” KMPL rolled out dedicated car financing options integrated directly into Tesla India's online portal and mobile app, aiming to make Tesla ownership more accessible.
On the insurance front, players like ACKO, Zurich Kotak, and Liberty General Insurance unveiled strategic tie-ups tailored for Tesla buyers.
Digital-first insurer ACKO has been named Tesla’s preferred insurance partner. Animesh Das, MD & CEO of ACKO General Insurance, said, “Tesla didn’t just build a car; they rebuilt the idea of what a car is. At ACKO, we asked ourselves — can we do the same for insurance?” The partnership promises a fully digital, seamless experience from quote to claim, mirroring Tesla’s emphasis on simplicity and performance.
Meanwhile, Zurich Kotak General Insurance launched EV Protect, a specialized add-on under its existing 'Car Secure' policy designed for electric vehicles. “EV Protect is more than just an add-on; it’s a comprehensive ecosystem that gives EV owners confidence, safety, and peace of mind,” said Alok Agarwal, MD & CEO of Zurich Kotak General Insurance. The cover includes protection for critical EV components like the Battery Management System (BMS), motor, and charger against power surges, short circuits, water damage, theft, and even rodent-related damage.
On Tuesday, Tesla launched its Model Y in India, starting at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Initially available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, the SUV is offered in two battery variants -- a 60 kWh version with a WLTP range of 500 km and a 75 kWh long-range version offering 622 km. Despite higher pricing due to import duties and logistics, the buzz around Tesla's entry remains strong.
Beyond vehicle sales, Tesla’s India debut signals a broader shift toward sustainable mobility, and India’s financial ecosystem is ready to ride the electric wave.