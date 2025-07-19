Lenders, insurers line up to partner with Tesla in India

NEW DELHI: As US electric vehicle giant Tesla officially entered the Indian market this week, it wasn’t just auto enthusiasts who took notice. Leading banks and insurers swiftly moved to align themselves with the EV trailblazer, eager to tap into the growing demand for premium electric mobility.

Kotak Mahindra Prime (KMPL) was announced as Tesla's preferred financier in India. Commenting on the partnership, Shahrukh Todiwala, MD & CEO of KMPL, said, “Tesla has redefined mobility with its cutting-edge technology. Its entry into India marks a pivotal moment for the country's automobile sector as it shifts toward greener alternatives.” KMPL rolled out dedicated car financing options integrated directly into Tesla India's online portal and mobile app, aiming to make Tesla ownership more accessible.

On the insurance front, players like ACKO, Zurich Kotak, and Liberty General Insurance unveiled strategic tie-ups tailored for Tesla buyers.

Digital-first insurer ACKO has been named Tesla’s preferred insurance partner. Animesh Das, MD & CEO of ACKO General Insurance, said, “Tesla didn’t just build a car; they rebuilt the idea of what a car is. At ACKO, we asked ourselves — can we do the same for insurance?” The partnership promises a fully digital, seamless experience from quote to claim, mirroring Tesla’s emphasis on simplicity and performance.