India’s marine, textile, and chemical sectors are set to gain significantly from the India–UK FTA

India’s marine, textile, and chemical sectors are set to gain significantly from the India–UK trade deal, which was officially signed on Thursday.

The agreement, finalised in May and signed today by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will eliminate tariffs on approximately 99% of UK tariff lines and nearly 100% of trade by value.

In return, India will progressively reduce duties on 90% of its tariff lines, with 85% of UK exports expected to become duty-free over the next decade.

The Indian government said in a statement that the deal would provide local farmers with preferential access to the UK’s $37.5 billion agriculture market. It also opens the $5.4 billion UK market to Indian marine exports, with UK import duties on marine products dropping to zero from up to 20%.

Other key sectors, including textiles, chemicals, and base metals, will also enjoy duty-free access to the UK market. Tariffs on textile and clothing exports will fall from 12% to zero, on chemicals from 8% to zero, and on base metals from 10% to zero.

The Double Contribution Convention (DCC)—a component of the trade deal—will exempt Indian workers and employers in the UK from paying social security contributions for up to three years, benefiting an estimated 75,000 Indian workers.

The deal also eases mobility for service professionals. “Up to 1,800 Indian chefs, yoga instructors, and classical musicians will be allowed to temporarily move to the UK to provide services,” the Indian government said.