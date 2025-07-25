FAA rules out mechanical failure in June 12 Air India 787 crash

CHENNAI: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reportedly concluded that there was no mechanical fault in the fuel control system of the Boeing 787 aircraft that crashed on June 12, killing 260 people. The agency’s statement confirms that the plane’s fuel control units and switch mechanisms were functioning normally and showed no signs of failure or inadvertent movement.

Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The crash resulted in the deaths of all 241 people onboard and 19 individuals on the ground. Only one survivor, 27-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was found in critical condition and remains under medical observation.

The investigation is being led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with support from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). Preliminary findings reveal that both of the aircraft’s fuel control switches moved from the "RUN" position to "CUTOFF" within seconds of takeoff, causing both engines to lose power. The switches were returned to "RUN" within 10 to 14 seconds, but the engines failed to regain sufficient thrust.

Cockpit voice recordings captured one pilot questioning why the fuel had been cut off, while the other denied having done so. These recordings have raised questions about whether the switches were moved intentionally or by accident. The FAA’s inspection confirmed that the switch locking mechanisms were intact and that no mechanical fault led to the fuel cutoff.

Reports quoted FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stating that the aircraft’s systems performed as designed and there is no current plan to issue design changes or additional safety bulletins. Boeing has also confirmed that no systemic issues have been found in the 787’s fuel systems based on inspections of its fleet and data supplied by operators, including Air India.

While mechanical failure has been ruled out, the possibility of human involvement remains under active investigation. Former US safety officials and aviation experts have described the switch movements as highly unusual and not consistent with normal flight procedures. The Indian AAIB has expanded its probe to consider whether the crash could have involved intentional action.

On Tuesday, Air India also confirmed that it has completed all Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-mandated inspections of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) locking mechanisms on its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, including those operated by Air India Express.

“No issues were found with the said locking mechanism,” the airline said, adding that voluntary checks had already begun on July 12, two days before the DGCA directive was issued on July 14.

India’s DGCA had separately issued warnings to Air India over systemic safety lapses, including failures in fatigue management, inadequate crew training, and a lack of operational oversight. The regulator directed Air India to complete fuel switch mechanism checks across its fleet by July 21, which the airline confirmed had been done without any anomalies.

Although speculation about pilot actions continues, the AAIB has not confirmed any conclusions regarding crew intent or error. A full investigation report, expected sometime later, will provide detailed analysis including the complete cockpit transcript and system data.

Authorities and aviation experts have urged the public and media to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation continues. The cause of the dual engine flameout remains officially undetermined, pending the outcome of further analysis of flight data, cockpit recordings, and crew background.