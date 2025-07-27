After Prada ‘appropriation’, Maharashtra to certify authentic Kolhapuri chappals with QR code

KOLHAPUR: The humble Kolhapuri chappal, one of India's most iconic traditional crafts, is enjoying renewed prominence not only in domestic fashion circles but also in international markets, amid Italian brand Prada being accused of appropriating the footwear.

The GI-tagged handmade flat leather sandals, known for their intricate craftsmanship and cultural heritage, now carry an added layer of protection and authenticity in the form of QR codes, thanks to recent technological and legal innovations.

The move aims to check counterfeiting and highlight the identity of the artisan behind each product, boost consumer trust and strengthen the market position of the traditional craftsmen, officials from the government-run Leather Industries Development Corporation of Maharashtra (LIDCOM) said.

Recently, artisans cried foul after footwear similar to the Kolhapuri chappals featured in Italian luxury fashion brand Prada's new collection, alleging violation of the GI (Geographical Indication) rights.

Following the row, Prada had acknowledged the sandals showcased in their men's 2026 fashion show were "inspired" by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear.

The brand, however, clarified in a reply to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce that the showcased sandals are still at the design stage and not yet confirmed for commercial production. A team of experts from Prada visited Kolhapur earlier this month to interact with artisans and assess the local footwear manufacturing process.

Dating back to the 12th century, the footwear has been primarily crafted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur districts. Its distinctive design, made using naturally tanned leather and handwoven straps, has been preserved through generations of artisans.

A major boost came in the early 20th century when visionary ruler Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj promoted it as a symbol of self-reliance and Swadeshi pride. He encouraged the use of these chappals, helping elevate the rural craft into a respected cottage industry.