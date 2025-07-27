Savings deposit rates of some PSBs at historic low: RBI bulletin

MUMBAI: Savings deposit rates of some public sector banks (PSBs) are prevailing at a historical low, since their de-regulation in 2011, according to the latest bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The weighted average domestic term deposit rates for fresh deposits has declined significantly for both PSBs and private sector banks.

"Currently, the savings deposit rates of some PSBs are prevailing at a historical low, since their de-regulation in 2011," said an article published in the the RBI's July bulletin.

In October 2011, the RBI had deregulated the savings bank deposit interest rate and allowed banks to determine the interest rate at their own.

The rates on small savings schemes were kept unchanged by the government during the ongoing September quarter.