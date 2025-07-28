IT workers' union files complaint against TCS with Labour Ministry over job cuts

BENGALURU: The IT-union body Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Monday submitted a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Tata Consultancy Services over its job cuts.

On Sunday, a company-wide internal email was circulated by the TCS management confirming the layoff of nearly 12,000 permanent employees.

NITES has asked the ministry to take immediate cognizance of this development and issue a notice to TCS seeking an explanation and initiate an inquiry into the systemic pattern of forced exits, delayed onboarding and unlawful retrenchments by TCS.