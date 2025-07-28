IT workers' union files complaint against TCS with Labour Ministry over job cuts

BENGALURU: The IT-union body Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Monday submitted a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Tata Consultancy Services over its job cuts.
On Sunday, a company-wide internal email was circulated by the TCS management confirming the layoff of nearly 12,000 permanent employees.
NITES has asked the ministry to take immediate cognizance of this development and issue a notice to TCS seeking an explanation and initiate an inquiry into the systemic pattern of forced exits, delayed onboarding and unlawful retrenchments by TCS.
"Most of those affected are mid and senior-level professionals who have served the company loyally for 10 to 20 years. The email was callously sent on a Sunday evening, without prior notice or any formal communication process in place. This mass layoff is not only unethical and inhumane; it is outright illegal. TCS has planned to terminate thousands of employees without giving them due notice or any prior intimation to the government, all of which are mandatory under existing Indian labour laws," Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES, said in the complaint.
"The IT sector in India employs lakhs of professionals and has been a pillar of our economy. If a company of TCS’s scale is allowed to carry out mass layoffs without following due process and without consequences, it will set a dangerous precedent for other companies. It will normalize job insecurity, erode employee rights, and severely damage trust in India’s employment ecosystem," he added in the complaint.