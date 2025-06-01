IndiGo expands partnership with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, on June 1 expanded its partnership with two foreign airlines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic. It also signed an agreement with American carrier, Delta Air Lines, to expand its long-haul services to North America, Europe and Britain.
“This announcement not only expands our relationship with Air France–KLM and Virgin Atlantic but also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we welcome Delta Airlines as a valued partner. We are particularly excited to start our long-haul expansion from this Summer and connect with our partners’ networks to provide greater access to Europe and North America,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo.
IndiGo, which recently announced adding 10 new international destinations in FY26, has long relied on codeshare agreements to expand its global reach.
With its newest partnership getting finalised after regulatory approvals, the airline will soon offer flights under its own brand on partner-operated routes from India, including connections via Amsterdam and Manchester to key destinations in Europe and North America.
Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines said that they look forward to restarting Delta’s direct service from the U.S. to India in the near future. Delta is planning nonstop flights between Atlanta and Delhi, subject to government approval.
Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, said that India is a strategic market for Air France-KLM, where we have a strong and historic presence soon to increase.
IndiGo has had partnerships with Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic since 2022. Since then, Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic customers have had access to more than 30 IndiGo points in India.
For its part, KLM’s recently announced new route connecting Amsterdam with Hyderabad. With the route’s launch in September 2025, Air France-KLM will begin selling IndiGo flights to 24 destinations beyond Hyderabad.