IndiGo expands partnership with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, on June 1 expanded its partnership with two foreign airlines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic. It also signed an agreement with American carrier, Delta Air Lines, to expand its long-haul services to North America, Europe and Britain.

“This announcement not only expands our relationship with Air France–KLM and Virgin Atlantic but also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we welcome Delta Airlines as a valued partner. We are particularly excited to start our long-haul expansion from this Summer and connect with our partners’ networks to provide greater access to Europe and North America,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo.

IndiGo, which recently announced adding 10 new international destinations in FY26, has long relied on codeshare agreements to expand its global reach.