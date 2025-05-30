IndiGo's global push: 10 new destinations planned in FY25 including London and Athens

IndiGo is aggressively expanding its global footprint, with plans to launch direct flights to 10 new international destinations, including London and Athens, this financial year. As India's largest airline, it aims to increase its international network from 40 to 50 destinations in FY26.
The airline will add four more Central Asian destinations. It will also re-activate services to Almaty and Tashkent with new non-stop services from Mumbai. Tbilisi will also see additional capacity with non-stop connectivity from Mumbai.
Direct flights to Siem Reap will be IndiGo’s foray in the India–Cambodia market. The airline will also add capacity to Denpasar in Bali (Indonesia) and Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam.
IndiGo has already announced the launch of long-haul operations, with non-stop flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam starting July 2025. As the airline’s fleet of damp-leased Boeing 787s grows later this year, it plans to extend its long-haul network to include London and Copenhagen.
Additionally, with the upcoming induction of A321XLR aircraft, IndiGo will further expand its European reach, introducing direct flights to destinations like Athens over the course of the coming year.
In the domestic market, IndiGo plans to add four more stations to its network, increasing the number of destinations from 91 to 95. IndiGo will also launch flights to/from Adampur Airport in Jalandhar on July 1, 2025, and Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad in due course.
IndiGo is all set to become the first airline to start operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Noida International Airport in Jewar. “Both these airports will witness significant investments of capacity from IndiGo as it continues to strengthen the value proposition for the two large catchments that they represent,” said the airline.
With one new aircraft joining the fleet every week throughout FY26, IndiGo anticipates surpassing a fleet size of 600 aircraft by 2030. Additionally, the airline has also signed an agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for the damp lease of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, deliveries of which will be completed by early 2026, anticipating the arrival of the A350’s in 2027.
FY26 (Apr25-Mar26) will also be the year in which the long-range A321XLR joins IndiGo’s fleet, opening doors to new long-range international markets not previously connected directly to India.
“We are focused on our holistic growth to be able to offer affordable, convenient, on-time travel experience to our customers on a growing domestic and international route network. We also remain determined to maintain our cost leadership while continuously enhancing our operational efficiency and profitability, thereby, ensuring strong returns on our shareholders’ trust, support, and investment,” said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.