IndiGo's global push: 10 new destinations planned in FY25 including London and Athens

IndiGo is aggressively expanding its global footprint, with plans to launch direct flights to 10 new international destinations, including London and Athens, this financial year. As India's largest airline, it aims to increase its international network from 40 to 50 destinations in FY26.

The airline will add four more Central Asian destinations. It will also re-activate services to Almaty and Tashkent with new non-stop services from Mumbai. Tbilisi will also see additional capacity with non-stop connectivity from Mumbai.

Direct flights to Siem Reap will be IndiGo’s foray in the India–Cambodia market. The airline will also add capacity to Denpasar in Bali (Indonesia) and Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam.

IndiGo has already announced the launch of long-haul operations, with non-stop flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam starting July 2025. As the airline’s fleet of damp-leased Boeing 787s grows later this year, it plans to extend its long-haul network to include London and Copenhagen.

Additionally, with the upcoming induction of A321XLR aircraft, IndiGo will further expand its European reach, introducing direct flights to destinations like Athens over the course of the coming year.