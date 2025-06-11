US appeals court allows Trump tariffs to stay for now

WASHINGTON: A US federal appeals court is allowing President Donald Trump's global tariffs to remain in effect for now while it considers the case on an expedited track.

The ruling issued Tuesday extends a temporary reprieve for the Trump administration as officials push back on a ruling by a lower court that blocked the president's wide-ranging levies.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would fast-track its consideration of the case given the "issues of exceptional importance" at stake.

Arguments are scheduled for July 31, the court order showed, meaning the tariffs are likely staying in place for at least two more months.

Trump called the decision a "great and important win for the US" in a post on Truth Social early Wednesday.