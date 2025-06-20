Maran brothers' feud may trigger corporate scrutiny over family business dispute

CHENNAI: With a legal notice allegedly served by Dayanidhi Maran, DMK Member of Parliament and former Union Minister, to his younger brother and Chairman of Sun TV Network, Kalanidhi Maran, the Maran family—prominent in Tamil Nadu’s political and media circles—is now embroiled in a significant legal dispute involving two of its key members.

Although Sun TV Network has stated that reports about the dispute are speculative, sources cited in earlier media coverage confirm that the legal notice, addressed to Kalanidhi Maran, his wife Kavery Kalanithi, and six others, alleges irregularities in share allotment transactions dating back to 2003.

Shares of Sun TV were trading down over 4% at ₹588 a share on the BSE, while it fell over 4% and trading at ₹586.40 a share on the NSE, on Friday’s morning trade, though it recovered slightly to Rs 597.84, down 2.34 % at 1.38 PM post Sun TV clarification.

According to two corporate legal experts who spoke to The New Indian Express (TNIE Online) on condition of anonymity, the legal and regulatory implications of the dispute could be serious if the allegations are proven true.

“The allotment of shares without proper approval and the subsequent diversion of dividends could trigger scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, alongside potential criminal investigations for breach of fiduciary duties,” said a senior corporate lawyer based in Mumbai.

“With allegations involving large sums of money and shareholding dilution, the legal proceedings ahead could be protracted and impactful—not just for the Maran family, but for the broader media landscape in Tamil Nadu,” added the second expert.

According to media reports quoting the contents of the notice, on September 15, 2003—just seven days after their father, Murasoli Maran (also known as S.N. Maran, former Union Minister), was brought to Chennai in a comatose state from the U.S.—Kalanidhi allegedly allotted 60% of the company’s shares to himself.

This allotment was reportedly made without consultation or approval from the original promoters and was carried out in collusion with others.

As a result, the shareholding of the original promoters—namely M.K. Dayalu (widow of the late M. Karunanidhi) and the legal heirs of S.N. Maran—was allegedly diluted from 50% each to just 20% each.