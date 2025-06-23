Asian shares slip after US strike on Iran nuclear sites, oil price surge

NEW YORK: The price of oil rose and US stock futures fell as global markets react to the US strike against nuclear targets in Iran.

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 2.6% to $79 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 2.6% to $75.76 a barrel.

On Saturday, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear and military sites, further increasing the stakes in the war between Israel and Iran.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.5%. Treasury yields were little changed. The modest moves indicate markets are taking the latest development in stride.

That was evident in early Asian trading. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.6%. Other major regional markets also logged moderate declines.

The conflict, which began with an Israeli attack against Iran on June 13, has sent oil prices yo-yoing, which has in turn caused see-saw moves for the U.S. stock market, because of rising and ebbing fears that the war could disrupt the global flow of crude. Iran is a major producer of oil and also sits on the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the world's crude passes.

"The situation remains highly fluid, and much hinges on whether Tehran opts for a restrained reaction or a more aggressive course of action," Kristian Kerr, head of macro strategy at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina, said in a commentary.