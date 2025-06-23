Indian markets open sharply lower amid US-Iran tensions

All 13 major Nifty sectors were in the red, while mid‑cap and small‑cap indices also declined ~0.6% each Investors rotated into safe havens—gold, USD, US Treasuries—while oil surged, stoking fears of rising inflation and dampened Fed rate-cut timelines

GIFT Nifty futures pointed to a 150 point gap-down in the opening.

Weekly inflows

Markets had rebounded about 1.6% last week—may be offset by fresh geopolitical jitters and cautious stance from foreign institutional investors

A sudden sell-off in Accenture also impacted global IT sector sentiment, spilling over to Indian IT names.

Analysts believe that the immediate resistance for Sensex is likely around 82,000, while support hovers near the 81,500–81,700 zone.

Nifty support sits near 24,900; resistance around 25,000–25,100. Crude prices (trading at approximately 5-month highs), the Rupee, FII flow, and further developments from Iran in the coming hours, will set the direction for remaining trade. Investors keep a close eye on oil volatility, FII flow status, and any response from Iran for the next directional cues.