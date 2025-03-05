Mind the wage gap: Subway farmers highlight the inequality that still exists in China

CHONGQING: Elderly Chinese farmers carrying enormous baskets of vegetables squeezed into a subway station as its doors opened before dawn on Wednesday, on the outskirts of megacity Chongqing.

As the economy took centre stage at a key political meeting in the capital Beijing thousands of kilometres away, the pensioners went about their daily rush into the city centre to sell chives, lettuce and goose eggs for meagre earnings.

Despite a persistent property sector crisis, weak consumer demand and geopolitical turmoil, China's leaders announced a growth target for this year of around five percent on Wednesday.

But the incongruous image of farmers hauling their wares on foot past Chongqing's futuristic skyscrapers is a reminder that for many -- especially rural residents and the elderly -- making a living is still a struggle in the world's number two economy.

Wu Baixing, a 71-year-old villager from the city's outskirts, told AFP she often walks for an hour to the nearest subway station in order to sell vegetables in the city centre.

"I believe that God sees everything we do," Wu, a devout Christian, said of the physically strenuous task of dragging dozens of kilograms of vegetables on and off public transport.