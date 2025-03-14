Bleeding market has SIP stoppage ratio scaling to all-time high of 122 per cent in February

MUMBAI: The number of discontinued SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) accounts surged to a staggering 54.70 lakh in February. The number of active accounts dropped to 44.56 lakh. The stoppage ratio of the till-recently red-hot investment class among mutual funds hit an all-time high of 122%. This clearly indicates that the share of discontinued or expired SIP accounts is increasing at a faster pace than new registrations.

SIPs have grown substantially over the past decade, reflecting a significant shift in individual’s investment behaviour. From Rs 8,513 crore in February 2020, the monthly inflows have grown more than three times to reach Rs 25,999 crore in February 2025 after scaling the Rs 26,459 crore mark in December 2024.

When it comes to SIPs, the stoppage ratio is the percentage of discontinued/expired accounts relative to new registrations.

SIPs have been in focus over the past few months and the funds industry has been doubling down in its messaging, advising investors to stay long in SIPs despite a bleeding market, which has seen the indices plunging by close to 18% from their September 27, 2024, peaks.