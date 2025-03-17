Ireda board okays Rs 5,000-crore fundraise, hikes borrowing limit

MUMBAI: The board of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), the state-owned renewable energy focused non-banking lender, has approved a Rs 5,000-crore debt funding plans and has also hiked the borrowing limit for the current fiscal. The company also increased its borrowing limit for the current financial year to Rs 29,200 crore from Rs 24,200 crore.

In an exchange filing, Ireda said its board on Monday approved a fundraising plan of Rs 5,000 crore through issuing debt including through corporate bonds, loans from domestic banks and foreign investors, and international agencies.