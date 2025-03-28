'Most ministers are in the dark..': P Chidambaram on India's need to have a policy to counteract Trump's tariff war

India must have a policy to counteract US President Donald Trump's threat of tarrif war, former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has said.

If the Indian government's perception is that US is taking one step forward and two steps backward, it must have a policy to counteract that, Chidambaram said.

"In fact, my information is, most ministers are in the dark. Who is involved in making this reactive policy to America's uncertain policy? I don't know. Nobody seems to know," he said.

"If you don't wish to have a public discussion in parliament, then you should at least invite the principal opposition parties which are represented in parliament and take leaders into confidence of what alternative scenarios are being worked out," he added.

Further, in an interview to NDTV, Chidambaram called for finding common ground with other nations that share the same interests in pushing back against Trump. If Trump starts picking out individual countries to apply different tarrifs, the affected nations could be left to fend on their own.

Trump's decision to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all auto imports has cast uncertainty over India's nearly $7 billion of exports to the US, which industry fears could squeeze margins. Automobiles and car parts imported to the US would face a 25 per cent tariff starting April 2.

While India is not a big exporter of cars to the US, Tata Motors' luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is deeply entrenched in the American market. Indian auto ancillary firms will see the biggest hit as they export a lot of components to the US.

About a fifth of the revenue of India's auto component sector is derived from exports. Of this, 27 per cent is to the US market alone.