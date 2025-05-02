Rent The Chicken: Rising egg prices prompt hen hires in the US

La Crescenta, United States: Stung by the rocketing price of eggs -- and US supermarkets rationing a basic breakfast staple -- Yong-mi Kim decided to get some chickens to secure her own supply in southern California.

While many people idly muse about backyard farming, for those not ready to take the plunge permanently, there's a solution: renting a henhouse, complete with egg-laying birds.

"I really want to try it out and see whether I like it or not," the Los Angeles-area resident told AFP as she took delivery of two chickens and all the equipment they need to live a happy egg-laying life.

"Some people I know have chickens at home, but it's a lot of work for them -- they had to adjust the whole garden themselves.

"So I think renting a chicken is a good start."

Hiring hens began to gain ground in the United States around a decade ago in Pennsylvania when a farming couple set up "Rent The Chicken."

Since then, the project has expanded to more than 40 cities across North America, with local farmers setting up their own offshoots.

The service saw an uptick in interest during the Covid-19 lockdowns, when people were stuck at home.

But it has skyrocketed in recent months as consumers quail over the soaring cost of eggs, thanks to a bird flu pandemic that has seen the wholesale culling of egg-laying birds.

"Especially this year, we have had a much higher interest, I would say, three to four times as much as we were seeing this time last year," said Victoria Lee, who serves the Los Angeles region from her farm in Agua Dulce.