India-UK Free Trade Agreement: British luxury cars poised to become significantly cheaper

British luxury cars are poised to become significantly cheaper in India following the historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Analysts expect brands like Aston Martin, Bentley and Rolls-Royce to benefit as import duties on these vehicles are set to drop sharply from the current 100% (and above) to just 10%.

The biggest winner, however, could be Tata Motors’ British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). With JLR models soon attracting only a 10% duty, analysts predict a substantial reduction in retail prices across its lineup in India. Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor is also expected to benefit from the FTA.

Saket Mehra, Partner and Auto & EV Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said that the reduction in import tariffs is expected to make luxury brands significantly more accessible in India. “This move could catalyse a surge in premium vehicle imports and intensify competition in the high-end segment. In FY2024, India imported passenger vehicles worth approximately $ 78.3 million from the UK, a figure likely to rise under the new tariff regime,” added Mehra. It is to be noted that the import of ICE vehicles from UK will be limited to a pre-defined quota.