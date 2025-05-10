India-Pakistan tensions: How various sectors of India’s economy are being impacted

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have significantly affected various sectors of India's economy, causing disruptions in trade, investment, and market stability. While such crises are not uncommon during periods of heightened conflict—often driven by state-level decisions—experts emphasise the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and mitigate its economic repercussions.

Trade and Economic Disruptions

Suspension of Trade:

Pakistan has fully suspended bilateral trade with India, including critical imports such as cotton, which directly impacts India's textile industry. Border economies, particularly in Punjab, have suffered substantial losses. For example, the closure of the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post has resulted in an estimated income loss of ₹7,013 crore over five years, leading to the loss of direct employment for nearly 12,000 workers.

Forex Reserves and Currency Volatility:

India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.07 billion to $686.06 billion as of May 2, 2025. While the rupee initially appreciated by about 1% due to increased foreign inflows, it later depreciated by 0.9% amid mounting geopolitical tensions.