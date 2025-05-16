Airports seek new ground handlers after Celebi ban; Ministry assures smooth transition amid chaos

New Delhi: India's major airports have been affected by the sudden revocation of security clearance for Turkish-based ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services Pvt Ltd, prompting a rushed search for alternative service providers. In response, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has assured that substitute arrangements are being made at all impacted airports to ensure the seamless handling of passengers and cargo.

Celebi is responsible for a wide range of ground handling operations at key airports including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kannur, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Cochin. According to airport sources, the transition has led to chaos at some of the busiest airports, particularly in Mumbai and Delhi.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had on Thursday night revoked the security clearance of Celebi, citing the reason of national security. The move has however set crippling effect on the aviation industry in India as Celebi dominates ground handling services at nine airports, including the leading ones.

The order by BCAS on Thursday, stated; “The security clearance in respect of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security. “

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday night said arrangements have been made at all affected airports to ensure seamless handling of passengers and cargo. “Nothing is above the security of our nation and our fellow citizens. National interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable,” he said in a statement.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is fully committed to ensuring that passenger convenience, cargo operations and service continuity remains unaffected, he added, stating he was personally monitoring the situation.

Employees working with Celebi would be retained, he added. Airports trying to bring on board other existing handlers

Well before the "#BoycottTurkey" campaign across the country started a couple of days ago, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) had protested in Mumbai on May 13 demanding the cancellation of the Turkish firm’s contract at Mumbai International Airport. It had given a ten-day deadline for the State government to do so. The last three days have seen a massive online campaign addressed to the Government calling for the contract to be terminated in light of its vocal and solid support to Pakistan in the India-Pakistan confrontation.

Celebi, a big name globally in the aviation sector, has nearly 7,800 employees in India and takes care of 5,40,000 tonnes of cargo in 58,000 flights annually, according to its website. High security tasks including airside operations, baggage handling and terminal operations for several international airlines are handled by it.

Following the sudden termination of Celebi's security clearance, airports are hastily looking for alternatives, though it was on expected lines following a government backed boycott of tourists to Turkey which forced massive cancellations, and JNU cancelling an agreement with the Turkey University a day ago. While, chaos expected due to the shift of ground handling services, airports have promised a smooth transition.

Airports' reaction

In a statement, Delhi International Airport Limited, which operates Indira Gandhi International Airport said it was looking at roping in one of the existing cargo handlers to ensure uninterrupted operations. “Following the termination, DIAL is working closely with existing service providers to ensure uninterrupted operations while safeguarding employee welfare. To ensure continuity and operational stability, DIAL is actively coordinating with the existing Ground Handling service providers - AISATS, and Bird Group. In case of cargo operations, DIAL is working towards onboarding one of the pre-approved cargo handlers to ensure uninterrupted cargo operations.” All the employees of Celebi entities would be transitioned to the new employer with immediate effect, it added.

A spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which manages the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) said it was following the security clearance revoked for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, it was working closely with existing ground handling service providers to ensure continuity and operational stability. “BIAL is actively coordinating the transition to maintain seamless airport operations. The airport assures passengers, airlines, and cargo stakeholders that all necessary measures are being taken to uphold service and operational efficiency during this period,” he added.

Celeri debunks rumours

Following the termination, Celeri issued a detailed statement responding to multiple charges against it levied online the past week. "Celebi Aviation India unequivocally refutes all misleading and factually incorrect allegations circulating on social media regarding the company’s ownership and operations in India,” it said. Its business in India is truly an Indian enterprise managed by Indian professionals, it stressed while refuting rumours of security concerns at Delhi cargo terminal.

Meanwhile, Indian largest airline Indigo responded saying, "Indigo is still under fire from the public for its existing codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines."

“This arrangement not only enhances the connectivity of Indian hubs like Delhi and Mumbai but the additional revenue has also led to increased tax contributions to the Indian exchequer, supporting economic growth,” Indigo said in a statement justifying its partnership with Turkish Airlines.