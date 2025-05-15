Turkish firm operating in Indian airports loses security clearance amid Turkey's support for Pakistan

The Turkish firm that handles services at nine major airports in India lost its security clearance following Turkey’s support to Pakistan over Operation Sindoor.

Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, a Turkey-based company had its security clearance revoked with immediate effect following an order from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The order by BCAS on Thursday, said, “The security clearance in respect of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022.“

In its order, the ministry also said that the service is being revoked “in the interest of national security.”

The company handles baggage clearance in nine airports, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Turkey shares close links with Pakistan through trade banking and tourism. The Pakistani military is also dependent on Turkey.

Following Operation Sindoor, Turkey was found to have offered more than just verbal support. A large number of drones used against India were identified as Turkey-made - the Asisguard SONGAR and the Bayraktar TB2, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle.

Ahead of Operation Sindoor, a Turkish warship had docked in Karachi, followed shortly by the landing of a Turkish Air Force C-130 in the city.