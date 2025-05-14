JNU suspends MoU with Turkish university citing national security

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended its academic partnership with Turkey’s Inonu University, citing national security concerns in the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey.

The decision follows Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan during the recent military conflict triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.

In an official post on social media platform X on Wednesday evening, JNU announced the suspension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which had been signed on February 3, 2025, and was originally set to remain in effect until February 2, 2028.

“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation,” the university stated, tagging top Indian government officials and institutions.