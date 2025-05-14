JNU suspends MoU with Turkish university citing national security

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended its academic partnership with Turkey’s Inonu University, citing national security concerns in the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey.
The decision follows Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan during the recent military conflict triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.
In an official post on social media platform X on Wednesday evening, JNU announced the suspension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which had been signed on February 3, 2025, and was originally set to remain in effect until February 2, 2028.
“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation,” the university stated, tagging top Indian government officials and institutions.
Inonu University, at Malatya in Turkiye, had entered into the academic partnership with JNU as part of efforts to boost cross-cultural research and student collaboration.
Speaking to TNIE, one of the senior officials of the University said, “We have suspended the MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University. Under the pact, there were plans for faculty exchange and student exchange programmes, among others.”
The suspension comes amid growing national sentiment against Turkey, especially after Indian intelligence reports suggested the use of Turkish-origin drones by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor — a retaliatory military operation launched by India following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.
On the same day, the Indian government briefly blocked the social media accounts of Turkish state broadcaster TRT World, accusing it of spreading anti-India propaganda and misinformation. Public backlash has led to calls for a boycott of Turkish products and services.
India’s diplomatic and trade relations with Turkey are now under strain, with several sectors reacting to Ankara’s stance. Leading online travel portals like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip have reported widespread cancellations of trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan — the latter also having expressed support for Pakistan during the conflict.