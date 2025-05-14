'Unholy alliance with Pakistan': RSS-affiliate SJM calls for sanctions, curb on tourists to Turkey

NEW DELHI: Amid rising resentment over Turkey’s military support to Pakistan against India, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Wednesday urged the Modi government to suspend civil aviation links, impose economic sanctions, and curb the flow of Indian tourists to Turkey.

The SJM also urged the Centre to reconsider diplomatic ties with Turkey, citing its ‘unholy alliance’ with Pakistan.

The appeal from the RSS-affiliate comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a four-day military standoff.

“Turkey, a NATO member and a supposed secular republic, has increasingly aligned itself with radical Islamist regimes and military establishments hostile to Bharat’s sovereignty,” the SJM alleged in a statement.

It further alleged that the Turkish government is supplying military hardware, technological platforms, and training to Pakistan’s armed forces, making Turkey the second-largest arms supplier to Pakistan after China and thereby strengthening Pakistan’s military capabilities.

Citing an example, the SJM said, “Turkey has delivered MILGEM-class warship to Pakistan under a USD 1.5 billion deal and Turkish company Baykar has provided armed drones.”

It further alleged that an electronic warfare test range has also been set up in Pakistan with assistance from HAVELSAN, Turkey’s major defence electronics firm.