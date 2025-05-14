'Unholy alliance with Pakistan': RSS-affiliate SJM calls for sanctions, curb on tourists to Turkey

NEW DELHI: Amid rising resentment over Turkey’s military support to Pakistan against India, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Wednesday urged the Modi government to suspend civil aviation links, impose economic sanctions, and curb the flow of Indian tourists to Turkey.
The SJM also urged the Centre to reconsider diplomatic ties with Turkey, citing its ‘unholy alliance’ with Pakistan.
The appeal from the RSS-affiliate comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a four-day military standoff.
“Turkey, a NATO member and a supposed secular republic, has increasingly aligned itself with radical Islamist regimes and military establishments hostile to Bharat’s sovereignty,” the SJM alleged in a statement.
It further alleged that the Turkish government is supplying military hardware, technological platforms, and training to Pakistan’s armed forces, making Turkey the second-largest arms supplier to Pakistan after China and thereby strengthening Pakistan’s military capabilities.
Citing an example, the SJM said, “Turkey has delivered MILGEM-class warship to Pakistan under a USD 1.5 billion deal and Turkish company Baykar has provided armed drones.”
It further alleged that an electronic warfare test range has also been set up in Pakistan with assistance from HAVELSAN, Turkey’s major defence electronics firm.
The SJM asserted that the defence cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey is not merely commercial but ideological, posing a threat to South Asian stability and encouraging Pakistan’s military adventurism.
Making a direct accusation against Turkey, the SJM said, “It is unfortunate that Turkey did not even condemn the brutal terror attack at Pahalgam killing 26 people on April 22.”
Recalling the assistance provided by India to Turkey during past crises, the SJM claimed Turkey had forgotten India’s support and that India significantly contributes to Turkey’s tourism revenue.
“In 2024/25, nearly 4 lakh Indian tourists visited Turkey and dozens of weekly flights operate between major Indian cities and Istanbul, operated by Turkish Airlines and Indian carriers,” it stated.
It also urged the government to consider economic sanctions on non-essential imports from Turkey such as marble, chemicals, and machinery.
Most notably, the SJM stressed that the Centre should reassess diplomatic engagements and reduce the level of diplomatic and cultural exchanges with Turkey.
Taking it a step further, the SJM appealed to citizens to boycott countries actively supporting Pakistan, invoking the principle of “Nation First”.
“We urge the patriotic citizens of Bharat to boycott Turkish products, travel, and cultural exports as a mark of solidarity with our soldiers and national interest,” the statement further read.