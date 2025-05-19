Delhi HC to hear pleas by Turkish firm Celebi against BCAS security clearance revocation today

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court is set to hear two petitions today (Monday, May 19) filed by Turkish firm Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another related company, challenging the decision of aviation regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to revoke their security clearances on grounds of "national security."

The move brought Çelebi’s operations at major Indian airports to an abrupt halt. The clearance was withdrawn just days after Turkey publicly backed Pakistan and criticized India’s airstrikes on terror camps across the border, triggering a diplomatic fallout.

The (BCAS), had on May 15, revoked the security clearance of Çelebi (India), a subsidiary of the Turkish ground handling company Çelebi Aviation Holding. The decision, described as being in the "interest of national security," effectively halted the company's operations at nine major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Çelebi handles over 58,000 flights and 540,000 tonnes of cargo annually in India and employs approximately 4000 staff members.

The revocation followed escalating tensions between India and Turkey after India's military operation, "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Turkey expressed strong support for Pakistan, condemning India's actions and calling for restraint, which further strained diplomatic relations .