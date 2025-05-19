Delhi HC to hear pleas by Turkish firm Celebi against BCAS security clearance revocation today

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court is set to hear two petitions today (Monday, May 19) filed by Turkish firm Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another related company, challenging the decision of aviation regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to revoke their security clearances on grounds of "national security."
The move brought Çelebi’s operations at major Indian airports to an abrupt halt. The clearance was withdrawn just days after Turkey publicly backed Pakistan and criticized India’s airstrikes on terror camps across the border, triggering a diplomatic fallout.
The (BCAS), had on May 15, revoked the security clearance of Çelebi (India), a subsidiary of the Turkish ground handling company Çelebi Aviation Holding. The decision, described as being in the "interest of national security," effectively halted the company's operations at nine major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Çelebi handles over 58,000 flights and 540,000 tonnes of cargo annually in India and employs approximately 4000 staff members.
The revocation followed escalating tensions between India and Turkey after India's military operation, "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Turkey expressed strong support for Pakistan, condemning India's actions and calling for restraint, which further strained diplomatic relations .
Legal Challenge
In response to the security clearance revocation, Çelebi has filed a legal challenge in the Delhi High Court. The company argues that the Indian government's decision lacks specific justification and threatens nearly 3,800 jobs. Çelebi also emphasizes that, despite its Turkish ownership, the company is controlled by entities without Turkish origin .
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the pleas on Monday, May 19, 2025. The outcome of this hearing could have significant implications for the company's operations in India and the broader diplomatic relations between India and Turkey.
Diplomatic Context
Turkey's support for Pakistan during the recent conflict has led to widespread backlash in India. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a boycott of Turkish goods, and academic institutions have suspended partnerships with Turkish entities. Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs postponed the credentials ceremony for the newly appointed Turkish ambassador, citing "scheduling issues" . In contrast, other nations, including the US, the UK, and several European Union countries, have expressed support for India's right to self-defense while urging all parties to exercise restraint and seek diplomatic solutions .
Implications
The legal proceedings and their outcome will be closely monitored, as the case could influence diplomatic ties between India and Turkey, potentially leading to further economic and academic sanctions.
The High Court's decision may also set a precedent for how national security concerns are balanced with foreign business operations in India. A ruling against Çelebi could result in significant job losses for its Indian employees, affecting thousands of families. Celebi, in its petition, had stated that it has more than 3800 employees on direct rolls in India.