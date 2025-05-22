Wall Street tumbles under the weight of rising Treasury yields and US debt worries

NEW YORK: Wall Street slumped on Wednesday under the weight of pressure from the bond market, where Treasury yields climbed on worries about the U.S. government's spiraling debt and other concerns.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% for a second straight drop after breaking a six-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 816 points, or 1.9%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 1.4%.

Stocks had been drifting only modestly lower early in the day, after Target and other retailers gave mixed forecasts for upcoming profits amid uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump's trade war. The market then turned sharply lower after the U.S. government released the results for its latest auction of 20-year bonds.

The government regularly sells such bonds, which is how it borrows money to pay its bills. In this auction, the U.S. government had to pay a yield as high as 5.047% to attract enough buyers to lend it a total of $16 billion over 20 years.

That helped push up yields for all kinds of other Treasurys, including the more widely followed 10-year Treasury. Its yield climbed to 4.59% from 4.48% late Tuesday and from just 4.01% early last month. That's a notable move in the bond market.

"Bonds finally appear to be getting equities' attention," according to Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, pointing in particular to the 30-year Treasury yield, which jumped back above 5% and approached its highest level since 2023.

Treasury yields have been on the rise in part because of concerns that tax cuts currently under consideration in Washington could pile trillions of more dollars onto the U.S. government's debt. Concerns are also still brewing about how much Trump's tariffs will push up on inflation in the United States.