Car sales scale new peak in October with record monthly dispatches to dealer showrooms

India’s passenger vehicle (PV) industry is estimated to have recorded its highest-ever monthly dispatches and retail sales in October 2025 as a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates during the peak festive season spurred an unprecedented surge in demand.

Most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on Saturday reported record monthly dispatches to dealer showrooms while indicating that retail sales far exceeded wholesale sales.

Domestic dispatches for the country’s largest carmaker -- Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) -- grew by 10.5% year-on-year to 176,318 units in October 2025.

According to MSIL’s Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales Partho Banerjee, dispatches of 180,795 units (including LCV) are an all-time high figure for the company, beating the previous best of January 2025 when MSIL dispatched 177,688 units.

“In October, we did a retail of 242,096 units which is a growth of 20% y-o-y. Our market share grew to 43.5% last month (as per Vahan data). The network stock has come down to 1.04 lakh vehicles, which is like 19 days of inventory. Our endeavour is now to supply more vehicles. For the 40-day festival period, we had 5 lakh bookings, the retail was 4.1 lakhs which is double than last year's number,” said Banerjee who expects demand momentum to continue, especially in the sub-4 metre segment where the GST rate is slashed from 28% to 18%.

SUV major Mahindra & Mahindra sold 71,624 PVs in the domestic market last month, a growth of 31% y-o-y. According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division at M&M Ltd, “In October, we achieved SUV sales of 71,624 units, a growth of 31%, which is the highest SUV sales we have clocked ever in a month.”