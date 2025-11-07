ED makes fresh arrest in Reliance Power-linked fake bank guarantee case amid MCA probe over fund diversion

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Amar Nath Dutta, the third individual in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe linked to Reliance Power. The case revolves around an alleged fake bank guarantee worth Rs 68 crore submitted by Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

According to the ED, as reported, the investigation focuses on the creation and submission of a forged bank guarantee, purportedly issued by a public sector bank, to secure a SECI project. Dutta’s arrest follows the earlier detention of two others allegedly involved in fabricating and circulating the fraudulent document.

The third arrest in the case comes amid a fresh probe initiated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) into Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group over alleged fund diversion and financial irregularities, adding to the mounting troubles for the debt-laden conglomerate. The probe will examine transactions across multiple group entities to determine whether funds were siphoned off or misused in violation of corporate governance norms